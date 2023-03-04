La Grange Park Nazareth called "game" in the waning moments of a 63-52 defeat of Lincoln in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

In recent action on Feb. 27, Lincoln faced off against Highland. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.