Lewistown severs Jacksonville Routt Catholic's hopes 65-47

Lewistown turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 65-47 win over Jacksonville Routt Catholic at Lewistown High on January 3 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
Last season, Jacksonville Routt Catholic and Lewistown faced off on January 4, 2022 at Jacksonville Routt Catholic High School. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on December 26, Jacksonville Routt Catholic squared off with White Hall North Greene in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
