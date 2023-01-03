 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Lewistown severs Jacksonville Routt Catholic's hopes 65-47

  • 0

Lewistown turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 65-47 win over Jacksonville Routt Catholic at Lewistown High on January 3 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Jacksonville Routt Catholic and Lewistown faced off on January 4, 2022 at Jacksonville Routt Catholic High School. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on December 26, Jacksonville Routt Catholic squared off with White Hall North Greene in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

This Day in History: Buffalo Bills pull off 'The Comeback'

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

This Day in History: Buffalo Bills pull off 'The Comeback'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News