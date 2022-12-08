Lincoln cancels check from Taylorville 72-53

Lincoln charged Taylorville and collected a 72-53 victory on December 8 in Illinois girls high school basketball.
Tough to find an edge early, Lincoln and Taylorville fashioned a 15-15 stalemate through the first quarter.
The Railsplitters' offense moved in front for a 35-27 lead over the Tornadoes at the half.
Lincoln moved to a 50-37 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Railsplitters avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 22-16 stretch over the final quarter.
Last season, Lincoln and Taylorville squared off with December 9, 2021 at Lincoln High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
