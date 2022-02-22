Lincoln collects victory over Decatur MacArthur 72-57

Playing with a winning hand, Lincoln trumped Decatur MacArthur 72-57 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on February 14, Lincoln faced off against Danville and Decatur MacArthur took on Chatham Glenwood on February 15 at Decatur MacArthur High School. Click here for a recap
Lincoln made the first move by forging a 22-21 margin over Decatur MacArthur after the first quarter.
Lincoln's offense pulled ahead to a 43-27 lead over Decatur MacArthur at the half.
The Railsplitters' upper hand showed as they carried a 55-44 lead into the fourth quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.