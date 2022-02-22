Lincoln collects victory over Decatur MacArthur 72-57

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Playing with a winning hand, Lincoln trumped Decatur MacArthur 72-57 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

In recent action on February 14, Lincoln faced off against Danville and Decatur MacArthur took on Chatham Glenwood on February 15 at Decatur MacArthur High School. Click here for a recap

Lincoln made the first move by forging a 22-21 margin over Decatur MacArthur after the first quarter.

Lincoln's offense pulled ahead to a 43-27 lead over Decatur MacArthur at the half.

The Railsplitters' upper hand showed as they carried a 55-44 lead into the fourth quarter.

