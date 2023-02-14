Lincoln showed it had the juice to douse Rantoul in a points barrage during an 88-11 win for an Illinois girls basketball victory on February 14.
In recent action on February 9, Lincoln faced off against Mahomet-Seymour . For a full recap, click here. Rantoul took on Bloomington Central Catholic on February 6 at Bloomington Central Catholic High School. For more, click here.
