Lincoln makes early advantage stand up in vanquishing Champaign Centennial 56-27

Lincoln scored early and often in a 56-27 win over Champaign Centennial in Illinois girls basketball on February 18.

The Railsplitters stomped on in front of the Chargers 49-20 to begin the second quarter.

The Chargers were unable to gain ground in the final period, as the Railsplitters cloned their points production 7-7.

