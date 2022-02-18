Lincoln makes early advantage stand up in vanquishing Champaign Centennial 56-27

Lincoln scored early and often in a 56-27 win over Champaign Centennial in Illinois girls basketball on February 18.
The Railsplitters stomped on in front of the Chargers 49-20 to begin the second quarter.
The Chargers were unable to gain ground in the final period, as the Railsplitters cloned their points production 7-7.
Recently on February 10 , Lincoln squared up on Mahomet-Seymour in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.