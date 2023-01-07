Lincoln pours it on Mahomet-Seymour 46-21

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Mahomet-Seymour 46-21 at Lincoln High on January 7 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

The last time Mahomet-Seymour and Lincoln played in a 52-43 game on February 25, 2022. For results, click here.

In recent action on December 29, Lincoln faced off against Dixon and Mahomet-Seymour took on Galesburg on December 29 at Mahomet-Seymour High School. For more, click here.

