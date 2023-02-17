Lincoln shot out of the gate and remained in front to doom Champaign Central 74-37 during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.

Lincoln drew first blood by forging a 27-7 margin over Champaign Central after the first quarter.

The Railsplitters registered a 49-16 advantage at half over the Maroons.

Lincoln breathed fire to a 68-25 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Maroons tried to respond in the fourth quarter with a 12-6 flurry, but the game was a fait accompli.

