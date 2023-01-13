Lincoln sets quick pace to roar over Mattoon 77-25

Lincoln took on the persona of a rodeo bull, busting loose from the gate and dismounting Mattoon early with a 77-25 verdict in Illinois girls basketball action on January 13.
Last season, Lincoln and Mattoon faced off on January 14, 2022 at Lincoln High School. Click here for a recap.
Recently on January 7, Lincoln squared off with Mahomet-Seymour in a basketball game. For results, click here.
Lede AI Sports Desk
