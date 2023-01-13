 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Lincoln sets quick pace to roar over Mattoon 77-25

  • 0

Lincoln took on the persona of a rodeo bull, busting loose from the gate and dismounting Mattoon early with a 77-25 verdict in Illinois girls basketball action on January 13.

Last season, Lincoln and Mattoon faced off on January 14, 2022 at Lincoln High School. Click here for a recap.

Recently on January 7, Lincoln squared off with Mahomet-Seymour in a basketball game. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis star Naomi Osaka expecting first child

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis star Naomi Osaka expecting first child

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News