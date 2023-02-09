Lincoln pushed past Mahomet-Seymour for a 65-46 win in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
Last season, Mahomet-Seymour and Lincoln faced off on February 25, 2022 at Mahomet-Seymour High School. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on February 3, Mahomet-Seymour faced off against Taylorville . For results, click here. Lincoln took on Collinsville on February 4 at Lincoln High School. For more, click here.
