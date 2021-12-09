 Skip to main content
Lincoln staggers Taylorville with punishing performance 57-31

Yes, Lincoln looked superb in beating Taylorville, but no autographs please after its 57-31 victory during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.

Lincoln jumped in front of Taylorville 9-8 to begin the second quarter.

Lincoln's offense moved to a 23-13 lead over Taylorville at the half.

Lincoln's rule showed as it carried a 43-20 lead into the fourth quarter.

In recent action on December 3, Lincoln faced off against Mattoon and Taylorville took on Effingham on November 30 at Taylorville High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation.

