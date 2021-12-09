Lincoln staggers Taylorville with punishing performance 57-31

Yes, Lincoln looked superb in beating Taylorville, but no autographs please after its 57-31 victory during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.

Lincoln jumped in front of Taylorville 9-8 to begin the second quarter.

Lincoln's offense moved to a 23-13 lead over Taylorville at the half.

Lincoln's rule showed as it carried a 43-20 lead into the fourth quarter.

