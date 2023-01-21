Lincoln survives for narrow win over Peoria 48-41

It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Lincoln had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Peoria 48-41 in Illinois girls basketball action on January 21.
Last season, Peoria and Lincoln squared off with January 22, 2022 at Peoria High School last season. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 16, Lincoln faced off against Wheaton North and Peoria took on Champaign Central on January 7 at Peoria High School. For a full recap, click here.
Lede AI Sports Desk
