Lincoln built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 76-47 win over Taylorville on February 7 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Lincoln and Taylorville squared off with December 9, 2021 at Lincoln High School last season. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 31, Lincoln faced off against Mt Zion . For more, click here. Taylorville took on Mattoon on January 31 at Taylorville High School. For a full recap, click here.