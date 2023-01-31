Litchfield takes victory lap past Raymond Lincolnwood 50-24

The force was strong for Litchfield as it pierced Raymond Lincolnwood during Tuesday's 50-24 thumping in Illinois girls basketball on January 31.

The first quarter gave Litchfield a 14-6 lead over Raymond Lincolnwood.

The Purple Panthers fought to a 27-16 intermission margin at the Lancers' expense.

Litchfield darted to a 37-23 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Purple Panthers added to their advantage with a 13-1 margin in the closing period.

