Litchfield takes victory lap past Raymond Lincolnwood 50-24

  • 0

The force was strong for Litchfield as it pierced Raymond Lincolnwood during Tuesday's 50-24 thumping in Illinois girls basketball on January 31.

The first quarter gave Litchfield a 14-6 lead over Raymond Lincolnwood.

The Purple Panthers fought to a 27-16 intermission margin at the Lancers' expense.

Litchfield darted to a 37-23 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Purple Panthers added to their advantage with a 13-1 margin in the closing period.

In recent action on January 26, Litchfield faced off against Pana . For results, click here. Raymond Lincolnwood took on Granite City on January 24 at Granite City High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

