Mahomet-Seymour edges Rochester in snug affair 34-33

Mahomet-Seymour wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 34-33 victory over Rochester on February 22 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
The Bulldogs made the first move by forging an 8-7 margin over the Rockets after the first quarter.
The Bulldogs' offense darted to a 16-12 lead over the Rockets at halftime.
The Rockets moved ahead of the Bulldogs 28-23 to start the fourth quarter.
In recent action on February 10, Mahomet-Seymour faced off against Lincoln and Rochester took on Mt Zion on February 15 at Rochester High School.
