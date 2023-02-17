Mahomet-Seymour's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Normal West during a 58-26 blowout at Mahomet-Seymour High on Feb. 17 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on Feb. 9, Mahomet-Seymour faced off against Lincoln . Click here for a recap. Normal West took on Urbana on Feb. 9 at Urbana High School. For a full recap, click here.
Lede AI Sports Desk
