Mahomet-Seymour grinds out close victory over Chatham Glenwood 43-35

A tight-knit tilt turned in Mahomet-Seymour's direction just enough to squeeze past Chatham Glenwood 43-35 in Illinois girls basketball on January 21.
Last season, Mahomet-Seymour and Chatham Glenwood squared off with January 22, 2022 at Mahomet-Seymour High School last season. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 13, Chatham Glenwood faced off against Decatur MacArthur and Mahomet-Seymour took on Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin on January 12 at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin High School. Click here for a recap.
