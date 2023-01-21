 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Mahomet-Seymour grinds out close victory over Chatham Glenwood 43-35

  • 0

A tight-knit tilt turned in Mahomet-Seymour's direction just enough to squeeze past Chatham Glenwood 43-35 in Illinois girls basketball on January 21.

Last season, Mahomet-Seymour and Chatham Glenwood squared off with January 22, 2022 at Mahomet-Seymour High School last season. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 13, Chatham Glenwood faced off against Decatur MacArthur and Mahomet-Seymour took on Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin on January 12 at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin High School. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

One pricey ticket! Man pays $2.6 million to watch Ronaldo-Messi match

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

One pricey ticket! Man pays $2.6 million to watch Ronaldo-Messi match

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News