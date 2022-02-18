Mahomet-Seymour knocks out victory on Bloomington 53-37

Mahomet-Seymour handed Bloomington a tough 53-37 loss in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
The Bulldogs moved in front of the Purple Raiders 19-6 to begin the second quarter.
The Bulldogs registered a 35-13 advantage at halftime over the Purple Raiders.
Mahomet-Seymour and Bloomington were engaged in a monstrous affair at 49-25 as the fourth quarter started.
