Mahomet-Seymour knocks out victory on Bloomington 53-37

Mahomet-Seymour handed Bloomington a tough 53-37 loss in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

The Bulldogs moved in front of the Purple Raiders 19-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Bulldogs registered a 35-13 advantage at halftime over the Purple Raiders.

Mahomet-Seymour and Bloomington were engaged in a monstrous affair at 49-25 as the fourth quarter started.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.