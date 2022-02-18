 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Mahomet-Seymour knocks out victory on Bloomington 53-37

  • 0

Mahomet-Seymour handed Bloomington a tough 53-37 loss in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

Recently on February 10 , Mahomet-Seymour squared up on Lincoln in a basketball game . Click here for a recap

The Bulldogs moved in front of the Purple Raiders 19-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Bulldogs registered a 35-13 advantage at halftime over the Purple Raiders.

Mahomet-Seymour and Bloomington were engaged in a monstrous affair at 49-25 as the fourth quarter started.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing bagpipers bring a little Scotland to Olympic curling

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing bagpipers bring a little Scotland to Olympic curling

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News