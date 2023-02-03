Mahomet-Seymour found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Taylorville 42-34 in Illinois girls basketball on February 3.

Last season, Taylorville and Mahomet-Seymour squared off with December 17, 2021 at Taylorville High School last season. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 28, Taylorville faced off against Mt Zion . Click here for a recap. Mahomet-Seymour took on Effingham on January 28 at Effingham High School. For more, click here.