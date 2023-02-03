Mahomet-Seymour found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Taylorville 42-34 in Illinois girls basketball on February 3.
Last season, Taylorville and Mahomet-Seymour squared off with December 17, 2021 at Taylorville High School last season. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 28, Taylorville faced off against Mt Zion . Click here for a recap. Mahomet-Seymour took on Effingham on January 28 at Effingham High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.