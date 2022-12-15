Mahomet-Seymour pockets slim win over Eureka 46-37

Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Mahomet-Seymour chalked up in tripping Eureka 46-37 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 15.
In recent action on December 1, Eureka faced off against Heyworth and Mahomet-Seymour took on Taylorville on December 5 at Mahomet-Seymour High School. For more, click here.
