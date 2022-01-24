Mahomet-Seymour rolls like thunder over Mt. Zion 63-41

Mahomet-Seymour controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 63-41 victory over Mt. Zion in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 24.
In recent action on January 19, Mt Zion faced off against Decatur St Teresa and Mahomet-Seymour took on Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin on January 13 at Mahomet-Seymour High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.