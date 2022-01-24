Mahomet-Seymour rolls like thunder over Mt. Zion 63-41

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mahomet-Seymour controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 63-41 victory over Mt. Zion in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 24.

In recent action on January 19, Mt Zion faced off against Decatur St Teresa and Mahomet-Seymour took on Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin on January 13 at Mahomet-Seymour High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

