 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Manito Midwest Central mauls Mason City Illini Central in strong showing 58-22

  • 0

Manito Midwest Central showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Mason City Illini Central 58-22 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 31.

Recently on January 25 , Mason City Illini Central squared up on Peoria Christian in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Olympic ski jump dreams take flight near Chicago

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Olympic ski jump dreams take flight near Chicago

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News