Maroa-Forsyth climbs out of hole to beat Decatur Lutheran 40-24

Decatur Lutheran's quick advantage forced Maroa-Forsyth to dig down, but it did to earn a 40-24 win Saturday at Maroa-Forsyth High on December 18 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 13, Maroa-Forsyth faced off against Mt Zion and Decatur Lutheran took on Bloomington Cornerstone Christian on December 11 at Bloomington Cornerstone Christian Academy. For more, click here.
The Lions showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 13-3 advantage over the Trojans as the first quarter ended.
Maroa-Forsyth's shooting jumped to a 23-15 lead over Decatur Lutheran at the half.
Maroa-Forsyth's edge showed as it carried a 33-22 lead into the fourth quarter.
