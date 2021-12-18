Maroa-Forsyth climbs out of hole to beat Decatur Lutheran 40-24

Decatur Lutheran's quick advantage forced Maroa-Forsyth to dig down, but it did to earn a 40-24 win Saturday at Maroa-Forsyth High on December 18 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

The Lions showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 13-3 advantage over the Trojans as the first quarter ended.

Maroa-Forsyth's shooting jumped to a 23-15 lead over Decatur Lutheran at the half.

Maroa-Forsyth's edge showed as it carried a 33-22 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.