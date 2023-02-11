Maroa-Forsyth swapped jabs before dispatching Clinton 53-46 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
Last season, Clinton and Maroa-Forsyth faced off on January 19, 2022 at Maroa-Forsyth High School. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on February 2, Maroa-Forsyth faced off against Pleasant Plains . Click here for a recap. Clinton took on Decatur Lutheran on February 4 at Clinton High School. For results, click here.
Lede AI Sports Desk
