Maroa-Forsyth slips past Clinton 47-46

Maroa-Forsyth eventually plied victory away from Clinton 47-46 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 18.

The last time Clinton and Maroa-Forsyth played in a 43-33 game on January 19, 2022. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 14, Clinton faced off against Mason City Illini Central and Maroa-Forsyth took on Petersburg PORTA on January 9 at Maroa-Forsyth High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

