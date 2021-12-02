Maroa-Forsyth's convoy passes Champaign St. Thomas More 37-25

Stretched out and finally snapped, Maroa-Forsyth put just enough pressure on Champaign St. Thomas More to earn a 37-25 victory in Illinois girls basketball action on December 2.
Maroa-Forsyth moved in front of Champaign St. Thomas More 7-6 to begin the second quarter.
The Trojans' shooting jumped to a 16-6 lead over the Sabers at the half.
The Trojans' edge showed as they carried a 26-13 lead into the fourth quarter.
