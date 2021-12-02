Maroa-Forsyth's convoy passes Champaign St. Thomas More 37-25

Stretched out and finally snapped, Maroa-Forsyth put just enough pressure on Champaign St. Thomas More to earn a 37-25 victory in Illinois girls basketball action on December 2.

Maroa-Forsyth moved in front of Champaign St. Thomas More 7-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Trojans' shooting jumped to a 16-6 lead over the Sabers at the half.

The Trojans' edge showed as they carried a 26-13 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.