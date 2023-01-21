Mason City Illini Central pockets narrow victory over Pawnee 54-48

Mason City Illini Central surfed the tension to ride to a 54-48 win over Pawnee in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 21.
The last time Pawnee and Mason City Illini Central played in a 36-32 game on December 6, 2021. Click here for a recap.
Recently on January 14, Mason City Illini Central squared off with Clinton in a basketball game. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.