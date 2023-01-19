Mattoon comes to play in easy win over Urbana 56-22

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mattoon scored early and often to roll over Urbana 56-22 in Illinois girls basketball on January 19.

Last season, Mattoon and Urbana squared off with January 20, 2022 at Urbana High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 13, Mattoon faced off against Lincoln and Urbana took on Decatur St Teresa on January 14 at Urbana High School. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

