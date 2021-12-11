Mattoon explodes on Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond 61-36

Mattoon's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond 61-36 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 11.
In recent action on November 30, Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond faced off against Maroa-Forsyth and Mattoon took on Lincoln on December 3 at Mattoon High School. For more, click here.
Lede AI Sports Desk
