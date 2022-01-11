 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mattoon rains down on Mahomet-Seymour 45-30

Mattoon trucked Mahomet-Seymour on the road to a 45-30 victory in Illinois girls basketball on January 11.

In recent action on December 28, Mahomet-Seymour faced off against Galesburg and Mattoon took on Mahomet-Seymour on December 28 at Mahomet-Seymour High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

The Green Wave broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 30-27 lead over the Bulldogs.

