Minonk Fieldcrest buries Paxton-Buckley-Loda under avalanche of points 56-33

Minonk Fieldcrest's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Tuesday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 56-33 win over Paxton-Buckley-Loda for an Illinois girls basketball victory on February 22.
Minonk Fieldcrest darted in front of Paxton-Buckley-Loda 13-2 to begin the second quarter.
The Knights' shooting roared to a 29-11 lead over the Panthers at the intermission.
Minonk Fieldcrest's authority showed as it carried a 42-19 lead into the fourth quarter.
Recently on February 14 , Paxton-Buckley-Loda squared up on Hoopeston Area in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.