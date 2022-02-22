 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Minonk Fieldcrest buries Paxton-Buckley-Loda under avalanche of points 56-33

Minonk Fieldcrest's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Tuesday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 56-33 win over Paxton-Buckley-Loda for an Illinois girls basketball victory on February 22.

Minonk Fieldcrest darted in front of Paxton-Buckley-Loda 13-2 to begin the second quarter.

The Knights' shooting roared to a 29-11 lead over the Panthers at the intermission.

Minonk Fieldcrest's authority showed as it carried a 42-19 lead into the fourth quarter.

Recently on February 14 , Paxton-Buckley-Loda squared up on Hoopeston Area in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

