Minonk Fieldcrest tenderizes Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 72-20

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley had no answers as Minonk Fieldcrest roared to a 72-20 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 13.

The Knights' shooting breathed fire to a 47-6 lead over the Falcons at the intermission.

