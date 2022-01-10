Monticello knocks off Stanford Olympia 51-43

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Monticello didn't mind, dispatching Stanford Olympia 51-43 for an Illinois girls basketball victory on January 10.
In recent action on December 27, Monticello faced off against Clinton and Stanford Olympia took on Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin on December 29 at Stanford Olympia High School. For more, click here.
