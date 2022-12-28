Monticello pockets narrow victory over Paxton-Buckley-Loda 33-28

Monticello eventually plied victory away from Paxton-Buckley-Loda 33-28 on December 28 in Illinois girls high school basketball.
The last time Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Monticello played in a 44-38 game on January 13, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 19, Monticello faced off against Decatur St Teresa and Paxton-Buckley-Loda took on Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley on December 19 at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School. For a full recap, click here.
Lede AI Sports Desk
