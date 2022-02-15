Moweaqua Central A & M survives taut tilt with Catlin Salt Fork 37-28

Moweaqua Central A & M found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Catlin Salt Fork 37-28 for an Illinois girls basketball victory on February 15.
In recent action on February 10, Catlin Salt Fork faced off against Danville Schlarman and Moweaqua Central A & M took on Warrensburg-Latham on February 2 at Moweaqua Central A & M High School. Click here for a recap
