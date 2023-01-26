Moweaqua Central A&M's convoy passes Warrensburg-Latham 62-44

Moweaqua Central A&M turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 62-44 win over Warrensburg-Latham in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
The last time Warrensburg-Latham and Moweaqua Central A&M played in a 53-31 game on February 2, 2022. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 21, Warrensburg-Latham faced off against Clinton and Moweaqua Central A&M took on Kincaid South Fork on January 16 at Moweaqua Central A&M High School. Click here for a recap.
