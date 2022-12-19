 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mt. Olive comes up short in matchup with Waverly South County 51-40

Waverly South County dumped Mt. Olive 51-40 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 19.

In recent action on December 5, Mt Olive faced off against Raymond Lincolnwood and Waverly South County took on Kincaid South Fork on December 5 at Kincaid South Fork High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

