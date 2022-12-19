Mt. Olive comes up short in matchup with Waverly South County 51-40

Waverly South County dumped Mt. Olive 51-40 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 19.
In recent action on December 5, Mt Olive faced off against Raymond Lincolnwood and Waverly South County took on Kincaid South Fork on December 5 at Kincaid South Fork High School. For more, click here.
Lede AI Sports Desk
