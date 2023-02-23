No quarter was granted as Champaign St. Thomas More blunted Mt. Pulaski's plans 63-48 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

In recent action on Feb. 16, Champaign St. Thomas More faced off against Decatur St Teresa . For results, click here. Mt Pulaski took on Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop on Feb. 17 at Mt Pulaski Mount Pulaski High School. Click here for a recap.