Mt. Pulaski collects skin-tight win against Springfield Southeast 63-54

Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Mt. Pulaski nipped Springfield Southeast 63-54 for an Illinois girls basketball victory on January 12.

In recent action on December 30, Springfield Southeast faced off against Decatur MacArthur and Mt Pulaski took on Raymond Lincolnwood on January 7 at Raymond Lincolnwood High School. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

