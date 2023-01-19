Mt. Pulaski denies Glasford Illini Bluffs' challenge 46-32

Mt. Pulaski dumped Glasford Illini Bluffs 46-32 during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
Last season, Mt Pulaski and Glasford Illini Bluffs squared off with January 20, 2022 at Mt Pulaski Mount Pulaski High School last season. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 7, Glasford Illini Bluffs faced off against Athens and Mt Pulaski took on Springfield Southeast on January 12 at Springfield Southeast High School. Click here for a recap.
