Mt. Pulaski earns solid win over Clinton 60-44

Mt. Pulaski pushed past Clinton for a 60-44 win for an Illinois girls basketball victory on January 16.
Last season, Mt Pulaski and Clinton squared off with January 3, 2022 at Clinton High School last season. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 9, Mt Pulaski faced off against Warrensburg-Latham and Clinton took on LeRoy on January 10 at LeRoy High School. Click here for a recap.
