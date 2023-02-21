Tuesday's outing turned into an endurance test that Mt. Pulaski passed in a 53-52 victory at Cissna Park's expense during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.

In recent action on Feb. 13, Mt Pulaski faced off against LeRoy. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.