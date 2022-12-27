Mt. Pulaski earns stressful win over Hillsboro 58-57

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Mt. Pulaski didn't mind, dispatching Hillsboro 58-57 in Illinois girls basketball on December 27.
In recent action on December 19, Hillsboro faced off against Auburn and Mt Pulaski took on Farmer City Blue Ridge on December 17 at Farmer City Blue Ridge High School. Click here for a recap
Lede AI Sports Desk
