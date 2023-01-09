Mt. Pulaski mauls Warrensburg-Latham in strong effort 53-23

Mt. Pulaski stormed to a first-quarter lead and cruised to a 53-23 win over Warrensburg-Latham at Mt. Pulaski High on January 9 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
Last season, Mt Pulaski and Warrensburg-Latham squared off with December 4, 2021 at Warrensburg-Latham High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on December 27, Mt Pulaski squared off with Hillsboro in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.