Mt. Pulaski posts win at Warrensburg-Latham's expense 55-42

Mt. Pulaski charged Warrensburg-Latham and collected a 55-42 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
The first quarter gave the Hilltoppers a 20-6 lead over the Cardinals.
Mt. Pulaski kept a 30-21 halftime margin at Warrensburg-Latham's expense.
The Hilltoppers jumped in front of the Cardinals 44-31 going into the fourth quarter.
Fireworks started in the fourth quarter as the two teams finished the period in a 55-42 tie.
