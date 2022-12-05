Mt. Pulaski survives close clash with Manito Midwest Central 65-58

Mt. Pulaski fans held their breath in an uneasy 65-58 victory over Manito Midwest Central in Illinois girls basketball on December 5.
Last season, Mt Pulaski and Manito Midwest Central squared off with December 6, 2021 at Manito Midwest Central High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.