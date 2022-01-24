Mt. Pulaski's convoy passes LeRoy 47-28

Mt. Pulaski notched a win on the victory belt after defeating LeRoy 47-28 at Mt. Pulaski High on January 24 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 10, Mt Pulaski faced off against Decatur St Teresa and LeRoy took on Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley on January 19 at LeRoy High School. For more, click here.
