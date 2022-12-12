 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Mt. Sterling Brown County darts by Jacksonville Routt Catholic in easy victory 64-35

  • 0

Mt. Sterling Brown County's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Jacksonville Routt Catholic 64-35 during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.

Last season, Mt Sterling Brown County and Jacksonville Routt Catholic squared off with December 13, 2021 at Jacksonville Routt Catholic High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on December 1, Jacksonville Routt Catholic squared off with Concord Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia Co-op in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Iraqi blind soccer team hopes to make it to international games

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Iraqi blind soccer team hopes to make it to international games

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News