Mt. Sterling Brown County delivers smashing punch early to dump Havana 58-29

Mt. Sterling Brown County's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Havana 58-29 in Illinois girls basketball action on February 19.

The first quarter gave Mt. Sterling Brown County a 22-11 lead over Havana.

The Hornets' determination showed as they carried a 57-27 lead into the fourth quarter.

Recently on February 14 , Havana squared up on London Mills Spoon River Valley in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

