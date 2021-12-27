Mt. Sterling Brown County drums Athens in sound fashion 64-40

Mt. Sterling Brown County's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Athens during a 64-40 blowout in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 27.
In recent action on December 13, Mt Sterling Brown County faced off against Jacksonville Routt Catholic and Athens took on Pana on December 20 at Athens High School. For a full recap, click here.
Lede AI Sports Desk
